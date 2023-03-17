Disturbios en ciudades del noreste de Brasil

A commercial street with all shops closed is seen in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil on 16 March 2023. - Gang members torched cars, shot up public buildings and sowed terror Wednesday in a wave of predawn attacks on numerous cities in northeastern Brazil that has now lasted two nights, authorities said. Officials said the attacks in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, which began late Monday, were planned from inside prison by gang leaders as a protest against jail conditions and retaliation for new regulations cracking down on criminal factions' operations within the penal system. (Photo by Alessandro IMPERIAL / AFP)

Foto: AFP - ALESSANDRO IMPERIAL