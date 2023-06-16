El pueblo suizo de Brienz se salva “por un pelo” de ser borrado del mapa

Brienz-brinzauls (Switzerland), 16/06/2023.- A general view shows the rockfall 'Brienzer Rutsch' at the village of Brienz-Brinzauls, Grisons canton, Switzerland, 16 June 2023. Overnight 16 June a large part of the rock masses fell towards the village. The masses just missed the village but left behind a meter-high deposit on the main road near the school building. No one was injured since the village was evacuated already on 12 May 2023. (Suiza) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Foto: EFE - MICHAEL BUHOLZER