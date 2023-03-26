Encuentran más de 2.000 cabezas de carnero momificadas en Egipto

This handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on March 25, 2023, shows mummified ram heads uncovered in recent excavations at the temple of Ramses II in Abydos. - Archaeologists from the US' New York University uncovered more than 2,000 mummified ram heads dating from the Ptolemaic era, as well as other animal mummies and artifacts in the Temple of Ramses II in Abydos in southern Egypt, a discovery that points to a persevering ram cult 1000 years after Ramses II's time, according to the country's antiquities authorities. (Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

