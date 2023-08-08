Espectáculo de “toreros enanos”, prohibido en España, se presenta en Francia

Members of the "toreros comicos" of the "Diversiones en el ruedo" Spanish troupe greet the audience at the end of their show during the Thethieu festival in Tethieu, southwestern France, on August 3, 2023. A Spanish troupe of "bullfighting dwarves" presented a "bullfighting comedy" show in south-west France on August 3, even though this type of performance has been banned in Spain since April 2023. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP)

