El difícil renacer de los trenes nocturnos en Europa

Passengers walk with lugguage on the platform in front of the Nightjet train line Vienna - Venice (-Zurich) of the Austrian Federal Railways (OeBB) as a sign shows the destinations and departure time at the main station in Vienna, Austria, on July 25, 2023. Night trains have made a comeback in Europe thanks to their low-carbon footprint, but after years of neglect, the renaissance has had a bumpy ride. Sitting at the crossroads between western and eastern Europe, Austria has been at the heart of this revival with the backing of the government even as low-cost airlines threatened to relegate sleeper trains to the history books. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - ALEX HALADA