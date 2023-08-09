Evacúan a miles de personas por inundaciones en Noruega

Dokka (Norway), 09/08/2023.- Flood water at the Dokka camping after the Dokka River overflowed its banks in Dokka, Norway, 09 August 2023. Extreme weather 'Hans' has hit Eastern Norway with heavy rain and the Meteorological Institute has issued a red warning for very heavy rain, floods and landslides in Viken north of Oslo, the interior and parts of Trondelag. (Inundaciones, deslizamiento de tierras, Noruega) EFE/EPA/Stian Lysberg Solum NORWAY OUT

Foto: EFE - Stian Lysberg Solum