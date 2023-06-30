Macron pide a los padres “responsabilidad” de jóvenes por disturbios

Paris (France), 30/06/2023.- French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a government emergency meeting after riots erupted for the third night in a row across the country following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed during a traffic stop in Nanterre by a French police officer, at the emergency crisis center of the Interior Ministry in Paris, France, 30 June 2023. (Disturbios, Francia) EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Foto: EFE - YVES HERMAN / POOL