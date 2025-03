BELGRADE (Serbia), 15/03/2025.- A couple kiss each other during the student-led rally in Belgrade, Serbia, 15 March 2025. University students staged a protest, demanding accountability after fifteen people lost their lives in the collapse of the Novi Sad Railway Station canopy in November 2024. The station building, which had been renovated and reopened in July 2024, was undergoing further renovations shortly before the collapse. (Protestas, Belgrado) EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

