Milan (Italy), 07/07/2023.- Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Casa dei coniugi residence for the elderly, in Milan, Italy, 07 July 2023. According to the firefighters, the fire at the retirement home left 81 more people injured, two of whom are in serious condition. (Incendio, Italia) EFE/EPA/ANDREA FASANI

Foto: EFE - ANDREA FASANI