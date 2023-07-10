Seis heridos en el primer encierro de las fiestas de San Fermín

Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 10, 2023. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous 'encierros': six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. evey day to run from their corral to the bullring through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - MIGUEL RIOPA