Jugar a la guerra, algo más que un entretenimiento para los niños ucranianos

10-year-old Maksym Mudrak (C) and 6-year-old Valentyn (L), wearing battle fatigues and homemade body armour, talk with another boy after playing a war game in the village of Stoyanka, in Kyiv region, which was occupied by Russian troops during the beginning of the Russian invasion last year, on May 11, 2023. The boys wear secondhand helmets and their guns cannot kill, but the war they play in a Ukraine field is real for them and carries consequences. Over a year into Russia's invasion, the fighting has seeped into Ukrainian children's play and worldviews, doing damage they will carry forever. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

