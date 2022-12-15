Fotos: la carrera por salvar las casas antiguas, en ruinas, de Hanói

This photo taken on November 17, 2022 shows a woman walking past an old villa in Hanoi. - Most of the hundreds of French-style, century-old villas in central Hanoi have been degraded by age and humidity, and despite their protected status the future of these homes and their occupants hang in the balance, as residents struggle to afford their upkeep. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) / To go with 'VIETNAM-ARCHITECTURE-HOUSING,FOCUS' by Alice PHILIPSON

Foto: AFP - NHAC NGUYEN