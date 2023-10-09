La Torre Eiffel se iluminó con los colores de Israel en solidaridad tras ataque

Paris (France), 09/10/2023.- The Eiffel Tower lights up in colors of Israeli flag during a rally in support of Israel in Paris, France, 09 October 2023. More than 700 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 were injured since the Islamist movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 07 October, the Israeli army said. According to Palestinian officials, more than 700 people were killed and nearly 4,000 were injured as a result of Israel'Äôs retaliatory raids and air strikes in the Palestinian enclave. (Francia, Laos) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Foto: EFE - MOHAMMED BADRA