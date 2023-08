A Spanish "Castellers" attends a "Castells" performance during the feria of Millas, southern France on August 5, 2023. The men below, the women above, the children at the top of the Castell: a 8-meter-high human tower is formed, and undone, in a few minutes, a Catalan tradition that combines "strength, balance, courage and good meaning" according to their motto. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Foto: AFP - CHARLY TRIBALLEAU