Cuba se prepara para el paso de Idalia

This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows ropical Storm Idalia (C) off the coast of Mexico on August 279, 2023, at 21:20:20 UTC. Tropical Storm Idalia formed August 27 in the Caribbean, buffeting southeastern Mexico with wind and rain, as forecasters predicted it will strengthen to a hurricane before reaching Florida later in the week. The storm, which is not forecast to make landfall in Mexico, will travel across the Gulf of Mexico before reaching northwest Florida, the US National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by NOAA/RAMMB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Foto: AFP - -