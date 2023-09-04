El mundo está perdiendo la guerra contra las especies invasoras

Dirk Schmeller (R), a professor specializing in mountain ecology at the National Polytechnic Institute of Toulouse (INP Toulouse), and Adeline Loyau, an associate researcher at the Functional Ecology and Environment Laboratory of the INP Toulouse, stand in front of the Lake Areau in the French Pyrenees, in Seix, southwestern France, on August 29, 2023. At an altitude of 1,800 metres, the Lake Areau in Ariege has taken on a strange green hue: like other Pyrenean lakes with their usually crystal-clear water, it has fallen victim to a disturbance attributed by some researchers to a small fish introduced by fishermen. Fish were introduced to the mountains several centuries ago, probably around the Middle Ages, first as a source of protein for shepherds, then on a larger scale to supply hotels and restaurants in spa towns. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP)

