24 Nov 2022

El papel higiénico, nueva herramienta de prevención contra el suicidio en Japón

Agencia AFP

This handout picture taken on November 4, 2022 and released by Yamanashi Prefectural Office on November 21, 2022 shows toilet papers with reassuring messages and suicide-prevention hotline numbers printed on sheets. - Suicide is a longstanding problem in Japan, and like many places the country saw a spike in deaths by suicide during parts of the pandemic. The number of students dying by suicide hit a new record of 499 in 2020, according to the health ministry. (Photo by Handout / Yamanashi Prefectural Office / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Yamanashi Prefectural Office" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS To go with AFP story 'Japan-Society-Suicide'
Foto: AFP - HANDOUT
