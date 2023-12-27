El presidente de RDC encabeza el recuento con cerca del 79% de los votos

Kinshasa (Congo, The Democratic Republic Of The), 20/12/2023.- Voters queue to vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 20 December 2023. Almost 44 millions voters, out of a population of over 95 millions, are registered to cast their votes in the legislative and presidential elections. Incumbent President Tshisekedi is running for a second term against 18 other candidates vying for the post. (Elecciones) EFE/EPA/CHRIS MILOSI

Foto: EFE - CHRIS MILOSI