Palm Springs (United States), 03/03/2023.- Pictures by US artist Tyre D. Nichols are displayed on billboards during the Desert X 2023 exhibition press preview in the Coachella Valley, in Palm Springs, California, USA, 03 March 2023. Tyre D. Nichols died after being beaten by police officers following a traffic stop in Memphis on January 07. The exhibition runs from March 04 to May 07. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Foto: EFE - ETIENNE LAURENT