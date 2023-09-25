Hartos del estrés laboral, jóvenes chinos buscan nuevos modos de vida

This picture taken on August 25, 2023 shows He Yun (R) riding an electric bike with friends in Jingdezhen, China's Jiangxi province. China's "Porcelain Capital" Jingdezhen is attracting droves of young people drawn to the city of artisans in search of an escape from the urban rat race among its ceramics workshops. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) / To go with AFP story China-lifestyle-ceramics, FOCUS by Ludovic EHRET

