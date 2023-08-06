Japón considera “inaceptable” amenaza nuclear rusa en aniversario de Hiroshima

Hiroshima (Japan), 05/08/2023.- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during the memorial service for victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, 06 August 2023, marking the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing. Hiroshima City has announced the toll of victims from the atomic bombing rose to about 140,000. The number of victims was counted as the end of 1945 after the August 6 bombing. (Japón) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Foto: EFE - JIJI PRESS