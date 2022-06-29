La desagradable tarea que hacen los presos en Bangkok

This photograph taken on June 21, 2022 shows a volunteering prisoner pulling out a bucket full of sewage during a sewer cleaning drive near the Huay Kwang market in the Din Daeng district of Bangkok. - Flecked with chunky sewage, Thai prisoners clean Bangkok's congested drains for the first time in two years -- vital work in Thailand's capital, which is only 1.5 metres (five feet) above sea level and perennially beset by flooding, that was paused during the pandemic. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) / To go with THAILAND-POLITICS-PRISON-CRIME,SCENE

