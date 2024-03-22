La ONU acusa a Rusia de eliminar la “identidad ucraniana” en zonas ocupadas

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), 22/03/2024.- A man walks past the scene of a missile strike near a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 22 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has launched projectiles against over 151 targets across Ukraine. The Ukrainian army intercepted 92 of them. Several people were killed across the country, with at least one dead and 14 injured in Zaporizhzhia alone, according to the region'Äôs State Military Administration. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO

Foto: EFE - KATERYNA KLOCHKO