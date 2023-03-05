Sandalias versus tenis en maratón indígena en México

A man competes in the ultramarathon "Caballo Blanco" (White Horse) in the Tarahumara mountains in Urique, Chihuahua State, Mexico, on March 5, 2023. - Hundreds of athletes compete against the tireless long-distance runners of an indigenous community in the mountains of northwestern Mexico in an ultramarathon in the Sierra Tarahumara ravines, which is "much more than a race." Mexican and US organizers announced 1,200 participants for the 20th anniversary of the "Caballo Blanco Ultramarathon" in the outskirts of the town of Urique, where festivities began on the eve. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

Foto: AFP - PEDRO PARDO