Shenzhen, la ciudad china que funciona sólo con autobuses eléctricos

In this picture taken on October 18, 2023, passengers commute on an electric bus in Shenzhen, China's southern Guangdong province. On a rainy afternoon in Shenzhen, damp passengers jostle their way onto the megacity's buses, the quiet foot soldiers of an electric revolution for coal-guzzling China's public transport network. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) / To go with AFP story China-climate-COP28-UN-automobile-EVs, FOCUS by Rebecca BAILEY with Michael ZHANG and Emily WANG

