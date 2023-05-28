Un artista callejero plasma en los muros la crónica de la guerra en Yemen

This picture taken on May 10, 2023, shows one of the murals drawn by Yemeni street artist Alaa Rubil depicting a skeleton playing a violin instrument and painted on a wall in the southern port city of Aden. Rubil uses the shell-pocked buildings of his hometown as canvas, painting images of death and despair to shine a light on the horrors and victims of war. Not long after the start of the bloody war between Yemen's internationally recognised government and Huthi rebel forces, the 30-year-old artist's home of Aden became the scene of brutal fighting. (Photo by Saleh Al-OBEIDI / AFP)

Foto: AFP - SALEH AL-OBEIDI