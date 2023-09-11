Una caravana oxidada ayuda a embellecer a las novias en Zimbabue

Owner of the bridal rental shop, Daphne Siwardi (C) carries a bouquet in her bridal rental shop at the Magistrates Court in Harare on August 25, 2023. Lovebirds in a rush to tie the knot and lifelong partners wanting to make things official on the cheap need not to worry in Zimbabwe. A rusty old green caravan parked outside a Harare courthouse holds the keys to a dream, last minute wedding. For more than a decade Daphne Siwardi has run a bridal rental shop out of the white roofed van, offering wedding dresses, bouquets, decorations and speedy make-up and hairdressing services to spouses in need. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JOHN WESSELS