“No olvidaremos”: EE. UU. conmemora aniversario del atentado a las Torres Gemelas

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a hijacked commercial plane crashes into the World Trade Center in New York. - The remains of two more victims of 9/11 have been identified, thanks to advanced DNA technology, New York officials announced on September 8, 2021, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The office of the city's chief medical examiner said it had formally identified the 1,646th and 1,647th victim of the al-Qaeda attacks on New York's Twin Towers which killed 2,753 people. They are the first identifications of victims from the collapse of the World Trade Center since October 2019. (Photo by SETH MCALLISTER / AFP)

Foto: AFP - SETH MCALLISTER