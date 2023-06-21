¿Patrimonio o explotación?

Detail of Dr. Remigio Leroy's mummy at the Museo de las Momias de Guanajuato in Guanajuato City, Mexico, taken on June 6, 2023. The mummies of Guanajuato are distributed in three museums in this municipality known internationally for its spectacular alleys and kilometers of tunnels, traces of a mining past. Most of them are displayed standing and in glass urns, with very little space between their skulls and the lights of the showcases. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP)

Foto: AFP - RODRIGO OROPEZA