La pesadilla de migrar: Perú bloqueó sus fronteras a decenas de extranjeros

A group of migrants of various nationalities is stopped at the border by Peruvian police in Tacna, Peru, on April 13, 2023. - Dozens of Venezuelans, Haitians and Ecuadorians, among other nationalities, were stopped by Peruvian police officers at the border with Chile, after the migrants, with no documents, left that country. "In Chile they no longer want us," says Marina Arellano, a Venezuelan migrant who decided to go back to her country. (Photo by Javier Rumiche / AFP)

