This photograph taken late June 25, 2022, shows flowers and rainbow flags laid after a shooting near an LGBT bar in Oslo. - Norwegian police have arrested a man suspected of "Islamist terrorism" after two people were killed and 21 wounded in shootings near a gay bar in Oslo, causing the city's Pride march to be cancelled. (Photo by Martin Solhaug Standal / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT

Foto: AFP - MARTIN SOLHAUG STANDAL