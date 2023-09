Venezuelan mining children work digging in a mine in search of gold to later sell it in El Callao, Bolivar State, Venezuela, on August 29, 2023. In the town of El Callao, extracting gold from soil starts off as a kid's game, but soon becomes a full-time job that human rights activists says amounts to child exploitation. (Photo by Magda Gibelli / AFP)

Foto: AFP - MAGDA GIBELLI