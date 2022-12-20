Putin fijará el miércoles los objetivos del ejército ruso en 2023

Minsk (Belarus), 18/12/2022.- Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko following their talks at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, 19 December 2022. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko thanked the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin for supporting the defense capability of the republic, said that Belarus, with the help of Russia, is preparing crews to fly aircraft capable of carrying 'special ammunition'. (Bielorrusia, Rusia) EFE/EPA/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Foto: EFE - PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN