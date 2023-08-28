Sacan de la lista del patrimonio en peligro las tumbas de los reyes ugandeses

One of the buildings belonging to the Kasubi Royal Tombs is seen in Kampala, Uganda on June 13, 2023. UN cultural agency UNESCO on August, 28 recommended that tombs of royal traditional leaders in Uganda that were ravaged by fire more than a decade ago should be removed from its list of endangered heritage. Housed in grass-thatched buildings on a hillside in the capital Kampala, the Tombs of Buganda Kings have been reconstructed with the help of international funding since the 2010 blaze. The tombs at Kasubi, revered as an important historical and spiritual site for the Baganda people, were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001. (Photo by Stuart Tibaweswa / AFP)

Foto: AFP - STUART TIBAWESWA