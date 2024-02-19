Turistas “desolados” ante el cierre de la torre Eiffel por huelga

Pedestrians walk on the Esplanade du Trocadero with a view of the Eiffel Tower in the background at sunrise as the monument is closed to entry due to a staff strike in Paris on February 19, 2024. Unions of the operating company of the Eiffel Tower, the CGT and Force Ouvriere say the city, which owns 99 percent of the tower, has underestimated costs and overestimated revenues, whilst also hinting to the threat of a strike during the Olympic Games, held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. (Photo by Kiran RIDLEY / AFP)

Foto: AFP - KIRAN RIDLEY