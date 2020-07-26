La historia de la televidente que alertó a una presentadora de tener cáncer
La espectadora notó un bulto en el cuello de la periodista Victoria Priece y la alertó, a través de un correo, de tratarse de un tumor. La presentadora se realizó los exámenes y confirmó el diagnostico.
Cuando Victoria Price, de la cadena local de televisión WFLA, en Florida (Estados Unidos), terminó su emisión de noticias encontró un correo de una televidente con un mensaje que la alertó: “Hola, acabo de ver tu informe noticioso. Lo que me ha preocupado es el bulto en tu cuello. Por favor, haz que te revisen la tiroides. Me recuerda a mi cuello. El mío terminó por ser cáncer. Cuídate”.
Horas después, la presentadora recibió más comentarios sobre el sospechoso bulto en su cuello y decidió compartir una foto un poco más detallada para poder leer más sugerencias de sus televidentes.
Hi! I agree, not the easiest to see. It’s not super obvious unless you know what to look for. This screenshot shows it a bit better. I’m still learning but doc explained that the tumor is in the middle of my thyroid, pushing the glands up and out, hence the subtle protrusion. pic.twitter.com/NFeoRVcUdz— victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 24, 2020
Meses después Victoria Price publicó en sus redes sociales otro mensaje de agradecimiento en respuesta a los seguidores que la había alertado de algo sospechoso en su cuerpo : “Una espectadora me escribió el mes pasado que había visto un bulto en mi cuello, me dijo que le recordaba al que tuvo ella, que era un cáncer. Y resulta que el mío también lo es”, informó y anunció que se tomará un tiempo fuera del aire para tratar su enfermedad.
La presentadora también informó que será operada el próximo lunes para extraer el tumor que se está expandiendo desde el centro del cuello. “Como periodista, ha sido un no parar desde que comenzó la pandemia. Turnos interminables en un ciclo informativo sin fin. Estábamos cubriendo la historia de salud más importante en un siglo y mi propia salud era en lo que menos estaba pensando”, concluyó.
"8 On Your Side" isn't just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP 💕