❤️Pınar Gültekin ❤️ The incident that triggered the latest viral, black and white photo challenge, is the murder of Pinar Gutelkin, a 27-year-old woman, who was allegedly killed by her jealous ex-boyfriend, who first strangled and then tried to burn her. The hashtags #kadınaşiddetehayır and #istanbulsözleşmesiyaşatır were used by Turkish women as part of the challenge, but they were dropped as the trend became more westernized. ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ FOR THOSE WHO’D LIKE MORE INFO:❤️ ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ ”Turkey is one of the top countries when it comes to femicides. Most often the murderers barely get a slap on a wrist or no charges at all… Our government is trying to abolish certain aspects of [the] Istanbul Convention which is a human rights treaty that protects women against domestic violence…(Unknown Twitter User).” ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ 🔹In 2019, 474 women were murdered, mostly by partners and relatives, the highest rate in a decade, according to The Guardian. In Turkey, between 2010 and 2017, in which at least 1,964 women were killed (balcanicaucaso.org, 2018). (Ceyda Ulukaya is a journalist and the creator of the first map of femicides in Turkey that shows these numbers). ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ 🔹What is femicide?Femicide is the term used for the masses of women who are abused and murdered at the hands of their partners, according to the World Health Organization. ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ 🔹 “But perhaps the biggest contributor to violence against women is that the majority of male culprits do not face serious sentences for their crimes. In 2016, the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim attempted to pass a bill that would pardon men convicted of sex with underage girls if they married them. The uprising that followed was massive. Those opposed said it ‘legitimized statutory rape and encouraged the practice of child brides.’ The bill was ultimately scrapped but is a good indicator of where Turkish ideals may lie (Jackie Trujillo, New York Minute, 2020).” ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ #pınargültekin #ChallengeAccepted #kadınaşiddetehayır #StopViolenceAgainstWomen #istanbulsözleşmesiyaşatır ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️