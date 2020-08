View this post on Instagram

A Fully Immersive Fashion Experience. The future of fashion is a symbiosis between biological bodies and virtual environments. Symbiotic_Wear is a moving installation, inspired by the notion that we are cavemen of the virtual age, the very early explorers of a virtual era that is yet to fully unfold. As such this experience questions the potentials of the interactions between fashion and post-human bodies, cyborg inter-beings that explore the elasticity and fluidity of persona. We got inspiration from deep ocean creatures that we imagine floating in space, like a surreal galaxy of connected beings - a metaphor for portals into parallel realities. In Greek mythology Cerberus is the guardian of the Underworld, here they will guide your virtual soul through this immersive experience. We approach the notions of digital privacy, activism and fashion sustainability. A collaboration between Damara Ingleby and Stuart Campbell. SYMBIOTIC_WEAR, part of the FABRIC OF REALITY exhibition will be at the Museum of Other Realities for 12 months, alongside the other Fashion Designers and VR Artists pairings: Sabinna with VR Human, Charli Cohen with Anand Duncan, and John Orion Young.