Video: así reaccionó Rigoberto Urán a la pataleta que le hizo su hija en la calle

Team Education First's Columbian rider Rigoberto Uran celebrates on the podium after crossing the finish line in first place during the 17th stage of the 2022 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain, a 162.3km race from Aracena to the Monasterio de Tentudia monastery in Calera de Leon, on September 7, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JORGE GUERRERO