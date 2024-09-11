Karol G, Shakira y Ryan Castro, entre los colombianos nominados a los MTV Music Awards 2026

La organización de los MTV Video Music Awards reveló este 18 de agosto la lista completa de nominados para su edición 2026, una selección que vuelve a tener una importante presencia colombiana. Shakira, Karol G y Ryan Castro aparecen entre los artistas latinos que competirán por uno de los tradicionales astronautas de la cadena musical.
Considerados como uno de los reconocimientos más importantes de la industria musical, los MTV Video Music Awards premian cada año los videos, canciones y artistas que han marcado la conversación global durante los últimos meses.
La ceremonia de 2026 se celebrará el próximo 27 de septiembre en Los Ángeles y contará con categorías que van desde Video del Año y Artista del Año hasta reconocimientos técnicos como dirección, fotografía, montaje y efectos visuales.
Lista completa de nominados de los MTV Music Awards 2026
Entre los nombres colombianos que figuran en las nominaciones sobresale Shakira, quien aparece dos veces en la lista gracias a ‘Dai Dai’, su colaboración con Burna Boy. La artista fue incluida tanto en la categoría de Mejor Colaboración como en la de Mejor Artista Latino, consolidando así una nueva presencia en los premios que ha conquistado en múltiples ocasiones a lo largo de su carrera.
Karol G también logró una nominación en Mejor Artista Latino por ‘Papasito’, mientras que Ryan Castro representa al país junto a Kapo y GANGSTA con ‘La Villa’. Los tres competirán en una categoría que también reúne a figuras como Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Fuerza Regida y Anitta.
Vídeo del año
- Ariana Grande – ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’
- Bruno Mars – ‘I Just Might’
- Gener8ion – ‘Storm’
- Madonna – ‘Confessions II (The Film)’
- Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Tears’
- Taylor Swift – ‘The Fate Of Ophelia’
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Madonna
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- BTS – ‘Swim’
- Ella Langley – ‘Choosin’ Texas’
- Huntr/x – ‘Golden’
- Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Bring Your Love’
- Olivia Dean – ‘Man I Need’
- Raye – ‘Where Is My Husband’
Mejor baile en un vídeo
- Bebe Rexha and Faithless – ‘New Religion’
- Harry Styles – ‘Aperture’
- Lady Gaga and Doechii – ‘Runway’
- Madonna – ‘Confessions II (The Film)’
- PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson – ‘Stateside’
- Slayyyter – ‘Dance...’
- Tate McRae – ‘Nobody’s Girl’
Mejor Artista Revelación
- Bella Kay
- CORTIS
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Sienna Spiro
- Stella Lefty
Mejor Colaboración
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T y Malice, ‘Chains & Whips’
- French Montana x Max B, ‘Ever Since U Left Me’
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Bring Your Love’
- PinkPantheress, ‘Stateside + Zara Larsson’
- Shakira & Burna Boy, ‘Dai Dai’
- Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye, ‘Hard Part’
Mejor Artista Pop
- Ariana Grande, ‘hate that i made you love me’
- Charli xcx, ‘SS26’
- LISA, ‘Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi’
- Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drop dead’
- Sabrina Carpenter, ‘House Tour’
- Tate McRae, ‘Nobody’s Girl’
- Taylor Swift, ‘The Fate of Ophelia’
Mejor Artista Hip-Hop
- Cardi B ft. Kehlani, ‘Safe’
- Don Toliver, ‘E85’
- Drake, ‘Janice STFU’
- Megan Thee Stallion, ‘LOVER GIRL’
- Travis Scott, ‘DUMBO’
- Tyler, The Creator, ‘SUGAR ON MY TONGUE’
Mejor Artista R&B
- Bruno Mars, ‘I Just Might’
- Chris Brown, ‘It Depends/Obvious’
- Dave & Tems, ‘Raindance’
- Justin Bieber, ‘YUKON’
- Kehlani, ‘Folded’
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis, ‘Is It a Crime’
Mejor Artista Alternativo
- Geese, ‘Taxes’
- mgk & Fred Durst, ‘FIX UR FACE’
- Noah Kahan, ‘The Great Divide’
- Olivia Rodrigo, ‘the cure’
- SOMBR, ‘Homewrecker’
- Tame Impala, ‘Dracula’
- twenty one pilots, ‘Drag Path’
Mejor Artista Dance
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless, ‘New Religion’
- Harry Styles, ‘Aperture’
- Lady Gaga & Doechii, ‘RUNAWAY’
- Madonna, ‘Confessions II - The Film’
- PinkPantheress, ‘Stateside + Zara Larsson’
- Slayyyter, ‘DANCE…’
- Tate McRae, ‘Nobody’s Girl’
Mejor Artista Latino
- Anitta con Shakira, ‘Choka Choka’
- Bad Bunny, ‘NUEVAYoL’
- Fuerza Regida, ‘TU SANCHO’
- KAROL G, ‘Papasito’
- Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia, ‘La Perla’
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA, ‘LA VILLA’
- Shakira & Burna Boy, ‘Dai Dai’
Mejor Artista K-Pop
- BLACKPINK, ‘JUMP’
- BTS, ‘SWIM’
- CORTIS, ‘REDRED’
- KATSEYE, ‘PINKY UP’
- LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope de BTS), ‘SPAGHETTI’
- LISA, ‘Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi’
Mejor Artista Country
- Ella Langley, ‘Choosin’ Texas’
- Kacey Musgraves, ‘Dry Spell’
- Lainey Wilson, ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’
- Luke Combs, ‘Back in the Saddle’
- Shaboozey, ‘Cowgirl’
- Stella Lefty, ‘Boston’
- Tucker Wetmore, ‘Brunette’
Mejor Dirección
- Ariana Grande, ‘hate that i made you love me’
- Bruno Mars, ‘I Just Might’
- GENER8ION, ‘STORM starring Yung Lean’
- Madonna, ‘Confessions II - The Film’
- Sabrina Carpenter, ‘House Tour’
- Taylor Swift, ‘Opalite’
Mejor Dirección Artística
- Charli xcx, ‘SS26’
- Lady Gaga & Doechii, ‘RUNAWAY’
- Madonna, ‘Confessions II - The Film’
- PinkPantheress, ‘Stateside + Zara Larsson’
- SOMBR, ‘My Body Isn’t Ready’
- Taylor Swift, ‘The Fate of Ophelia’
Mejor Fotografía
- A$AP Rocky, ‘PUNK ROCKY’
- Ariana Grande, ‘hate that i made you love me’
- LISA, ‘Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi’
- Madonna, ‘Confessions II - The Film’
- Shaboozey, ‘Cowgirl’
- Taylor Swift, ‘The Fate of Ophelia’
Mejor Montaje
- Ariana Grande, ‘hate that i made you love me’
- Bruno Mars, ‘I Just Might’
- LISA, ‘Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi’
- Madonna, ‘Confessions II - The Film’
- Sabrina Carpenter, ‘House Tour’
- Taylor Swift, ‘The Fate of Ophelia’
Mejor Coreografía
- GENER8ION, ‘STORM starring Yung Lean’
- Harry Styles, ‘Dance No More’
- KATSEYE, ‘PINKY UP’
- Madonna, ‘Confessions II - The Film’
- Tate McRae, ‘Nobody’s Girl’
- Taylor Swift, ‘The Fate of Ophelia’
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Ariana Grande, ‘hate that i made you love me’
- JISOO X ZAYN, ‘Eyes Closed’
- Madonna, ‘Confessions II - The Film’
- PinkPantheress, ‘Stateside + Zara Larsson’
- RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer, ‘Click Clack Symphony’
- Taylor Swift, ‘The Fate of Ophelia’
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