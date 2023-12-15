Consumir saltamontes, la alternativa a desnutrición infantil en México

Mexican nurse Rosario Sandoval shows a package of cookies made with grasshopper flour at the Pediatric Community Research Center in Tlaltizapan community, Morelos state, Mexico on December 6, 2023. Legend has it that the Aztecs adored them because they warned of fires. Today, grasshoppers are emerging as an alternative to fight child malnutrition in Mexico. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)

