Assassin’s Creed Shadows: el nuevo estreno de Ubisoft sobre su famosa saga

Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming to iOS! Pre-order now and experience the complete journey of Basim on the go 📱



Out on June 6 for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later.



More information here: https://t.co/UoGZFVyRzC pic.twitter.com/p83HVaHn8b