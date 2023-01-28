Cinco trucos que quizás no sabías para mejorar la seguridad de un iPhone

Cupertino (United States), 07/09/2022.- Members of the media explore the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max which were two of several new products introduced during an Apple Special Event on the campus of Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 07 September 2022. New products include the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and the second generation AirPods Pro. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

