Cómo pasar menos tiempo en las redes sociales (o dejarlas por completo)

Miami (United States), 06/07/2023.- A person using a mobile phone logs in to the new Threads app in Miami, Florida, USA, 06 July 2023. Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, said in a press release on 05 July 2023, that Mark Zuckerberg announced the initial version of 'Threads', an Instagram's text-based conversation app. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Foto: EFE - CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH