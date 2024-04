¿Qué sabe de los deportes electrónicos? Un fenómeno mediático mirando a París 2024

Kazan (Russian Federation), 20/02/2024.- E-sports players compete at the opening day of the Games of the Future Kazan 2024 international competitions in Kazan, Russia, 20 February 2024. The phygital concept competition, the Games of the Future Kazan 2024, will be held in 21 innovative disciplines, each of which combines classic sports and e-sports, from 21 February to 03 March 2024. (Rusia) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Foto: EFE - MAXIM SHIPENKOV