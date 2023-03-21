TikTok regula la publicación de contenido ‘deepfake’ impulsado por IA

A picture taken on February 28, 2023 in Randers, Denmark shows a hand holding a smartphone with the TikTok app on the screen. - Denmark's parliament announced February 28, 2023 that it had asked MPs and all staff to remove the TikTok app from mobile devices because of the "risk of spying". It follows recommendations from the Danish Centre for Cyber Security urging officials and civil servants to remove TikTok from their phones, after the European Commission banned the app on work devices to "protect" the institution. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

Foto: AFP - BO AMSTRUP