Google presenta alternativas a la venta de Chrome

FILES) A large Android logo head is displayed at Alphabet�s Google Android plaza booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2023. The US government late November 20, 2024 asked a judge to order the dismantling of Google by selling its widely used Chrome browser in a major antitrust crackdown on the internet giant. Antitrust officials said in the filing that Google should also be made to sell Android if proposed remedies don't prevent the tech company from using its control of the mobile operating system to its advantage. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

