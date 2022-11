Mala noticia para Trump: restablecer cuentas de Twitter suspendidas tomará semanas

(FILES) In this file photo illustration, a phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background, on April 14, 2022, in Washington, DC. Elon Musk pulled the plug on his deal to buy Twitter on July 8, 2022, accusing the company of "misleading" statements about the number of fake accounts, a regulatory filing showed - (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)

Foto: AFP - OLIVIER DOULIERY