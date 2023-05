Menlo Park (United States), 22/05/2023.- Cars drive past the Meta logo in front of the Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, USA, 22 May 2023. Meta has been hit with a 1.2 billion euro fine for sending millions of privacy data from Europeans to the United States. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Foto: EFE - JOHN G. MABANGLO