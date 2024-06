SoFi Stadium: la tecnología del escenario para el debut de Brasil en Copa América

💖Sharing historic and precious moments with ONCE at SoFi Stadium💖



ONCE&TWICE, WE MADE IT TOGETHER!

We'll never forget performing at #SoFiStadium special thanks to our moonlight, sunrise, and starlight ONCE - our biggest and only reason for everything we did, do, will do 🍭✨💖 pic.twitter.com/axjNP324h0